Arun Jaitley on quota bill debate in Lok Sabha: Quoting the Supreme Court, Jaitley said caste is the best determinant of backwardness and there is a need to bring the economically backward section to the mainstream.

Arun Jaitley on quota bill debate in Lok Sabha: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday clarified in the Lok Sabha (Lower House) that reservation bill will ensure equality and social upliftment (sabka saath, sabka vikas). Quoting the Supreme Court, Jaitley said caste is the best determinant of backwardness and there is a need to bring the economically backward section to the mainstream.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate after the Modi-led NDA government tabled the reservation bill seeking 10 per cent reservation for poor among the upper castes. The share of the quota will touch 60 per cent if the 10 per cent quota will be in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, BJP President Amit Shah said it will give great relief to people who have an annual income less than Rs 8 lakhs and crores of young people will have benefits from this reservation in education and jobs. Shah also clarified that the reservation of 50 per cent for SC, ST and OBCs remains unaffected due to this decision.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet approved Schedule Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam namely Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutiya, Tea Tribes, Moran and Matak.

