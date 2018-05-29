Finance minister Arun Jaitley has withdrawn a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas after the Delhi politician apologised for calling the union minister corrupt. The AAP leader, on 4 May, had told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Jaitley were based on information received as a party worker from party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas, through his advocate Amit Yadav, tendered a sincere apology to Jaitley and his family members for causing any harm to them.

Accepting the poetic apology of Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas, union minister Arun Jaitley has withdrawn the Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him. The AAP leader, on May 4, had told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Jiltley were based on information received as a party worker from party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw noted that Vishwas, in a letter submitted in the court, has without any reservation, unequivocally withdrawn all the allegations levelled against the BJP leader.

The court disposed of the suit in which Vishwas was the only one against whom the defamation case remained after Kejriwal and four other Aap leaders, Raghav Chanda, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai, had tendered an unequivocal apology to Jaitley in the Rs 10 crore defamation case.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar and advocate Manik Dogra, who appeared for Jaitley, said they have accepted Vishwas’s apology.

Vishwas, had earlier, asked for more time before making any statement or apology. He said he wanted to know if Kejriwal lied when he said his allegations against the union minister were based on documents.

After the case was withdrawn, Vishwas was scathing in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal. He called Kejriwal a habitual liar and stated that he has vanished after spreading lies.

According to reports, Vishwas wrote a poetic letter citing how he and many AAP workers have been betrayed by Arvind Kejriwal.

Jaitley had lodged the Rs 10 crore defamation suit in December 2015 against Kejriwal and the five AAP leaders after they had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when the union minister was its president. The BJP leader had denied all the allegations.

