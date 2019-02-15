Arun Jaitley likely to take charge as Finance Minister today: Arun Jaitley is expected to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting which has been called at 9:15 am today at PM Modi's residence after the deadliest attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir that left around 44 CRPF jawans dead.

Arun Jaitley likely to take charge as Finance Minister today: Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who returned from the United States last week after treatment of an illness, is likely to resume charge as the Finance Minister today. He is expected to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting which has been called at 9:15 am today at PM Modi’s residence after the deadliest attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir that left around 44 CRPF jawans dead.

Yesterday, Arun Jaitley condemned the Pulwama terror attack and said India would retaliate and terrorists will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of finance and corporate affairs ministers in Arun Jaitley’s absence. On Saturday, Jaitley announced his return from the United States on Twitter and said he is delighted to be back home.

He had present the Narendra Modi government’s last budget before the 2019 – due by May – on February 1. Jaitely, however, has been active on social media and keeping an eye on the political situation in the country with parliamentary elections just a few months away.

66-year-old Jaitley had flown to New York last month for the treatment, after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer. Last year, the minister underwent a kidney transplant at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and stayed away from the office for a couple of months.

