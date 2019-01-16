Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to be in Delhi to present Modi government's interim budget on February 1, as he has left for the United States for cancer treatment, The Wire reported. It is unclear who will present the interim budget in the absence of Arun Jaitley. Jaitley, 66, is likely to undergo a surgery in New York as he has soft tissue cancer in his thigh, a tumour which can spread to other parts of the body quickly.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to be in Delhi to present Modi government’s interim budget on February 1 as he has left for the United States for cancer treatment, The Wire reported. It is unclear who will present the interim budget in the absence of Arun Jaitley. Jaitley, 66, is likely to undergo a surgery in New York as he has soft tissue cancer in his thigh, a tumour which can spread to other parts of the body quickly. Arun Jaitley had a kidney transplant last year and any fresh surgery would be a strain on the kidneys, reports said.

So the decision to undergo surgery was a complicated one. An Interim Budget is the last budget by the government in its last year in office when general elections are due after the start of a fiscal.

The finance minister reportedly has said that he is on personal leave for two weeks to the United States. Last year, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had assumed the charge of finance ministry when Arun Jaitley was on leave. Jaitley returned on August 23, 2018, but had few public interactions as he was vulnerable to infections. Arun Jaitley has a long history of ill health.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government is likely to announce some populist measures in its interim budget for political gains. If reports are to be believed, the government is planning to introduce a universal for farmers on the lines of Rythu Bandhu in Telangana to counter the Opposition which has repeatedly alleged that the Modi government is anti-farmer.

