Hours after Supreme Court set aside Centre’s decision to divest Alok Verma as CBI Director and send him on a definitive leave, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came out to defend government’s decision saying the move to send the officer on leave was taken on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission. Jaitley said the decision was taken in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI.

He said the decision has strengthened the immunity provided to the CBI director adding that the government will act accordingly.

The Supreme Court reinstated Verma saying Centre has no authority to send CBI Director on leave, only the high powered committee comprising of Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha can take a call on the same.

As for M Nageswar Rao, who was appointed as the interim director, the court observed that there was no provision for any such appointment in the legislation.

