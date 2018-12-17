Within hours of Delhi High court convicting Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riots, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the verdict and said that coverups for the 1984 riots were being defeated now. Taking a veiled jibe at Kamal Nath being appointed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jaitley said it was ironical for one accused to be convicted and the other to become the chief minister.

Within hours of Delhi High court convicting Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riots, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the verdict and said that coverups for the 1984 riots were being defeated now. Terming Sajjan Kumar as a symbol of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Jaitley said that the legacy of the riots hangs around the neck of the grand old party and Gandhi family.

Taking a veiled jibe at Kamal Nath being appointed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jaitley said it was ironical for one accused to be convicted and the other to become the chief minister. Though there are no charges, Nath has been accused by many Sikh leaders of playing a prominent role in the riots.

Taking a veiled jibe at Kamal Nath being appointed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jaitley said it was ironical for one accused to be convicted and the other to become the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High court reversed a trial court judgement to acquit Sajjan and sentenced him a life term. Apart from Sajjan, Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and Balwan Khokar, were awarded life imprisonment, while Kishan Khokar and Mahender Yadav were given a prison sentence of 10 years.

All the 6 were accused of killing of 5 people in Delhi Cantonment area in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984. The deceased were identified as Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh. Tragically they were members of the same family.

In 2013, Congressman Sajjan Kumar was acquitted while the other 5 were convicted. CBI had appealed against the acquittal and the convicted 5 others had challenged the trial court’s decision. The CBI contended that Sajjan Kumar and 5 others planned communal riots and were involved in “cleansing” after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

