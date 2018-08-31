Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that reforms and fiscal prudence are serving the Indian economy well after latest GDP figures for the first quarter showed that the economy is growing at 8.2%. Lauding India's GDP growth, the Finance Minister said that in an environment of global turmoil, these figures represent the potential of New India.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that reforms and fiscal prudence are serving the Indian economy well after latest GDP figures for the first quarter showed that the economy is growing at 8.2%. Lauding India’s GDP growth, the Finance Minister said that in an environment of global turmoil, these figures represent the potential of New India. He also added that India is witnessing an expansion of the neo-middle class.

