Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's emotional breakdown saying the statement took him back to the Hindi cinema's tragedy era.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday took a jibe at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s emotional outburst saying that his statements took him back to the Hindi cinema’s tragedy era. In a post on Facebook, Jaitley said that if this the result of a 2-party coalition government then “what is it is it that a disparate group of parties will no ideological similarity offer India?”

“India is today passing through a phase where a great opportunity awaits it. We need, for the next one decade and more, a high trajectory growth. We are faced with the global challenge of terrorism and the current economic challenges thrown up by rising crude oil prices and the trade war. To confront these challenges, India needs a strong and cohesive Government,” the minister said in his Facebook post.

Jaitley asserted the need of a decisive political leadership and a party that is capable to resist unjust pressure of either allies or regions for India,”If fighting terror has to be compromised because of vote bank pressures of allies, then such a Government would be a liability and curse on the nation,” he said.

Jaitley then made another swiping remark on Kumaraswamy saying that if any such coalition comes to power, and the Prime Minister has to weep before the cameras with an only wish of how to exit from office, it will be a scenario worse than the policy paralysis of UPA II.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy had an emotional outburst at a gathering of party workers. A teary-eyed CM’s comments were an apparent reference to the problems in running the coalition government in Karnataka.

Wiping his tears on stage Kumaraswamy had said that what he had from people was not be named as chief minister but a position so that he could solve the problems of his people.

