Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in an exclusive interview to NewsX National Affairs Editor, Sheela Bhatt, criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad and said the Congress President could have gone to Karnataka or anywhere in the country, however, he chose Wayanad in Kerala given his party’s stronghold in the region. With reference to Prime Minister Modi’s majority-minority remarks on the Congress President, Jaitley said Rahul criticised the majority for years and now he was searching for a seat in a region where majority is in minority.

The Union Minister said Rahul had criticised majority community (referring to Hindus) for years, and now, he is searching for the seat where majority is minority. Rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s claims on less work done by PM Narendra Modi in his constituency Varanasi, Jaitley said the Congress President should compare the work done by PM Modi in Varanasi to his work in Amethi.

Besides Jaitley, Smriti Irani on Thursday, criticising Congress President’s move to contest from a second constituency said Rahul enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, however, his nomination from elsewhere besides Amethi was an insult of the constituency and people here will not tolerate this, reported ANI.

