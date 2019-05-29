Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi govt 2.0, cites health issues: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him from all the responsibilities of the government. Jaitley opted out of the Modi government 2.0 citing some serious health problems. Jaitley served as the Finance Minister in Modi government for the past five years.

Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi govt 2.0, cites health issues: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to not include him in the new Cabinet ahead of the prime minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, May 30. Jaitley opted out of the Modi government 2.0 citing some serious health problems. In a letter written to PM Modi, Jaitley asserted that it was an honour and a learning experience for him to be a part of the Modi government for the past five years. Jaitley served as the Finance Minister in Modi government for the past five years.

For the last eighteen months, Jaitley had juggled some key portfolios including Finance, Defence and Information & Broadcasting. In the letter shared by Jaitley on his Twitter handle, it was noted that he had told PM Modi about the same when he was leaving for Kedarnath. He added that he would not be able to continue with his responsibilities as he needed time to concentrate on his treatment and health.

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

Earlier in January, when Jaitley underwent surgery in the US, the Modi government had appointed Piyush Goyal as the interim finance minister. A few days back, there were reports that the Modi government will appoint a new finance minister in its new cabinet, however, the government had dismissed the reports. The party had claimed that Jaitley was doing fine and the rumours about his deteriorating health condition are baseless.

Narendra Modi will take oath as India’s Prime Minister for the second time after sweeping to victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The prime minister will also announce the cabinet ministers for the Modi government’s second term. The BJP-led NDA won an absolute majority in 2019 polls after securing 353 of the 543 seats in the 2019 polls. On the contrary, Congress lost the game with only 52 seats in its account.

