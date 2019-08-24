Arun Jaitley was the BJP's most trusted leader to interact with the media while fellow politicians called him the Bureau Chief for his ability to put forward the party's views on several topics in a lucid manner to his journalist friends.

A key troubleshooter for the Narendra Modi-led NDA-I government from 2014 to 2019, Arun Jaitley was the BJP’s most trusted leader to interact with the media. Fellow politicians called him the Bureau Chief for his ability to put forward the party’s views on several topics in a lucid manner to his journalist friends. For all these reasons, Jaitley was also close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arun Jaitley, who managed to cast his shadow on his peers in Lutyens Delhi, passed out from St. Xavier’s School, Delhi and then graduated from Sri Ram College of Commerce New Delhi, with a BCom Honours degree in 1973. He did his LLB from the Faculty Of Law, the University Of Delhi in 1977.

The LLB years saw him being catapulted into the maelstrom of student politics leading the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and being elected as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union in 1974. The year is significant since it was the year when largescale protests against the Indira Gandhi government would prepare the ground for more work during the Emergency that was announced on June 25, 1975. Jaitley was among the many leaders jailed.

After years in the Jana Sangh and the post-Janata Party collapse, Jaitley grew by leaps and bounds as a dependable leader for the erstwhile Jana Sangh’s youth brigades. He began practising law during this period and grew in wisdom and stature. The years of hard work for both the party and as a lawyer saw Jaitley being appointed in the 3-member team that was sent to investigate the Bofors case when the VP Singh-led National Front government came to power with the support of the BJP. By now, his star had risen.

In 1999, when the Vajpayee government came into power, Jaitley was appointed the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and was elevated as a Cabinet Minister the next year. He was made Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs and Shipping. In 2004, Jaitley became a BJP general secretary and was given charge of Gujarat, he became close to the then Gujarat CM, and now the PM, Narendra Modi.

In 2009, when the UPA pipped the NDA and was re-elected, Jaitley was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Though he contested for the Lok Sabha from Amritsar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Jaitley lost to Congress candidate Amarinder Singh, the current chief minister of Punjab. Jaitley then became the Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. In May 2014, Jaitley became the Finance Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. A diabetic, Jaitley was the first finance minister to deliver parts of the Budget speech seated in 2015.

During his watch as finance minister, the government carried out demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in a self-professed measure to remove corruption and black money in the country. Though demonetisation was criticised for slowing down the Indian economy, Jaitley always held it up as an achievement.

When Narendra Modi was re-elected prime minister in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Jaitley declined a Cabinet role citing his ill-health, which apart from his diabetes, included kidney ailments and soft-tissue cancer. Jaitley was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and though he was not in the government, he was said to be a key adviser in matters of state.

