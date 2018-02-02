A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the last budget of current Modi government, Senior Congress leader and Former Finance Minister lashes out at Arun Jaitley, calling the government's healthcare scheme a jumla. He said no money has been provided for the initiative, as the government calling it the biggest government-run healthcare cover programme in the world. Jaitley announced National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) providing health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families 50 crore individuals per year.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proven that the government’s massive healthcare scheme was a “jumla” because no money has been provided for the initiative, touted as the biggest government-run health cover programme in the world. “Yesterday, I had said that the new health care scheme is a ‘jumla’ (mere claim) with no money provided in the budget. Today, (the Finance Minister) has admitted that no money has been provided and he will ‘raise money in the future’. Perfect jumla,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Jaitley in his budget speech on Thursday announced a National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) providing health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families — 50 crore individuals — per year. Referring to the proposed scheme, the Congress leader said it would entail huge expenditure but no money was provided. “The promise of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare is a big ‘jumla’. The target group is 10 crore families. Assuming each family will avail of Rs 50,000 – one-tenth of Rs 5 lakh – the amount required per year will be Rs 5 lakh crore,” he said.

He said if the insurance companies foot the bill, the estimated premium at Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per family will require an outgo from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore per year. “Is the Finance Minister serious,” the former Finance Minister asked.

Chidambaram said some major schemes that will get constant or reduced outlays were Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, National Drinking Water Mission, Swachh Bharat mission, National Health Mission, Mid-Day meal scheme, interest subsidy for short-term farm credit, northeastern investment promotion, price stabilisation fund and Gram Jyoti Yojana. “The most disappointing part of the Budget is cut in the outlays of major schemes for 2018-19,” he said, adding that Jaitley “will have much to explain” during debate on the Budget in Parliament.