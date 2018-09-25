Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair a crucial meeting with heads of public sector banks today. Key decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting, according to various media reports. The minister will hold will hold discussions on the review of recovery, bank performance and reforms, financial inclusion, digitalisation, housing loans, MSME lending and new initiatives.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair a crucial meeting with heads of public sector banks today as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) has gripped the banking sector of the country. Top officials from Debt Recovery Tribunal, Bank Board Bureau, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will also take part in the crucial meeting called by the Finance Minister. Key decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting, according to various media reports. The minister will hold will hold discussions on the review of recovery, bank performance and reforms, financial inclusion, digitalisation, housing loans, MSME lending and new initiatives.

It comes a day after Estimates Committee headed by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi slammed the Narendra Modi government over rising bad loans in the country.

According to a report, public-sector banks account for nearly 90 per cent of non-performing loans in the banking sector. It comes days after the government decided to merge three public sector banks – Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB). The merger of the three banks will make this the third largest bank in the country.

The decision is being seen as the best solution to the problem facing public sector banks. Dena Bank has a gross NPA ratio of 22 per cent – among the highest across the industry. Vijaya Bank, on the contrary, is among the better performing public sector banks with a gross NPA ratio of 6.9 per cent. Bank of Baroda, the largest of the three, has a bad loan ratio of 12.4 per cent.

The government is also trying to address concerns related to depreciating rupee and rising fuel prices as the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is under pressure from the Opposition led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the current state of the economy.

