Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday made a stinging attack at Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing him of spreading lies and making false claims on Rafale deal. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called Rahul Gandhi a Clown Prince through a Facebook post and suggested to him that public discourse is a serious activity, not some laughter challenge.

Arun Jaitley took to his Facebook account and posted a long post criticising the Congress scion. Jaitley said that the campaign of falsehood is entirely led by Rahul Gandhi and he has adopted a simple strategy in his campaigns – concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. The Finance Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi’s strategy at least provides some concocted material to an otherwise issueless Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi has been on a full-throttle campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top brass of BJP. He has time and again accused BJP of embezzling public funds in Rafale deal and claimed that PM Modi waivered loans in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh crore belonging to 15 Indian industrialists.

The Union Finance Minister called Rahul Gandhi’s accusations a blatant lie and asserted that in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

“Many have been banished from political activity because they were caught lying. But this rule obviously can’t apply to a dynastic organisation like Congress Party,” added Arun Jaitley in his post.

Half an hour later, Arun Jaitley took to Facebook yet again and wrote that the world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a ‘Clown Prince’.

