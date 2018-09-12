Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has issued a clarification refuting the embattled liquor baron's claims. Jaitley shared a post on Facebook asserting that he had never given him any appointments for any meeting since 2014. Although he did mention one incident when Mallya, being a Rajya Sabha member, caught up to Jaitley and said he had an offer of settlement.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, within an hour of Vijay Mallya claiming to have met him before he fled India, issued a clarification refuting the embattled liquor baron’s claims. Jaitley shared a post on Facebook asserting that he had never given him any appointments for any meeting since 2014. Although he did mention one incident when Mallya, being a Rajya Sabha member, caught up to Jaitley and said he had an offer of settlement.

Jaitley clarified that he told him immediatly to make the offer to the banks. The Finance Minister dubbed the entire incident as “misuse” of Mallya’s privilege as a Rajya Sabha Member.

Earlier in the day, the beleaguered liquor baron told reporters outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, ahead of appearing for hearing in his extradition case, that he did not flee the country with public funds instead he offered a settlement deal to the government. “I met the finance minster to settle matters before I left. The banks had filed objections to my settlement letters,” he had said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says, "I never gave him an appointment" on Vijay Mallya's claim that he met the Finance Minister before he left.

Vijay Mallya today arrived at a London court for a hearing in his extradition case during which the judge reviewed a video submitted by CBI to show Mumbai jail prepared by the Indian authorities for Mallya.

At the previous hearing in July in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had asked the Indian authorities to submit a “step by step video” of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail for “the avoidance of doubt” over the availability of natural light in the cell where the businessman is expected to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he is convicted by the Indian courts.

