Union Minister Arun Jaitley is set to take charge of the Finance Ministry three months after he stopped attending office in April. According to reports, he will visit the Finance Ministry at 11:00 am today. He took a three-month break for a renal transplant operation on May 14. President Ram Nath Kovind, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, advise, on Thursday assigned the portfolio of the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. In his absence, Piyush Goyal, the Railways Minister in the Modi Cabinet, served as temporary finance minister.

However, the 65-year-old politician held meeting with officials of finance ministry during his break. Following which, the opposition attacked the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, saying that government should clear who is the finance minister of our country.

Despite being away from the office, Jaitley was very much active on social media. He wrote many blogs on various economic and political issues during this time.

