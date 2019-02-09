Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was given the interim charge of the finance ministry last month, had presented the Interim Budget 2018 in the absence of Arun Jaitley.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who was in the United States for cancer treatment, announced his return from the United States on Saturday. In a one-line message on Twitter, Arun Jaitley said he is delighted to be back home. The ailing BJP leader, however, had been keeping an eye on political developments in the country as Lok Sabha elections are just months away. During his treatment days in the United States, Jaitely via his official Twitter handle left no opportunity to criticise opposition parties as he is one of the prominent leaders in his party and the BJP government at the Centre. Jaitley had missed the Interim Budget on February 1.

Delighted to be back home. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 9, 2019

