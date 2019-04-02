It appears that some of the important points of this manifesto dealing with Jammu and Kashmir have been prepared by Congress president Rahul Gandhi's friends in tukde tukde gang, Jaitley said in a press conference at BJP's headquarters.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday rejected the Congress’ manifesto for Lok Sabha polls and said some of the ideas of their manifesto are positively dangerous for India, adding that it has an agenda for the balkanisation of the country. It appears that some of the important points of this manifesto dealing with Jammu and Kashmir have been prepared by Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s friends in tukde tukde gang, Jaitley said in a press conference at BJP’s headquarters. He further alleged that the Congress was trying to interfere in the judicial system of the country.

Questioning the NYAY scheme of the Congress, Jaitley said it will put the burden on the financial system, adding that the party has a long history of snatching the rights of the poor. He also termed the party’s minimum income guarantee scheme a bluff.

'Promises made out of ignorance' says FM Shri @arunjaitley on Congress manifesto

On the Congress’ promise of scrapping sedition law, Jaitley said the party which wants sedition law to be removed doesn’t have the right to get even a single vote in forthcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, the Congress released its manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, making a slew of promises. The party in its election manifesto has promised to amend the notorious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Jammu and Kashmir and scrap sedition law if the party is voted to power.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the already announced NYAY scheme in today’s’ manifesto releasing press conference. The Congress had promised to give Rs 72,000 per annum to India’s poorest if the party comes to power.

