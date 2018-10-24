CBI infighting: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre will take interim measure to restore the integrity of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the interest of fairness. Jaitley addressed the media in New Delhi in the wake of the ongoing tussle between CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana while the two officers have been asked to go on leave and Verma has been replaced by senior Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre will take interim measure to restore the integrity of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the interest of fairness. Jaitley addressed the media in New Delhi in the wake of the ongoing tussle between CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana while the two officers have been asked to go on leave and Verma has been replaced by senior Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao.

Jaitley made it clear that an SIT, not functioning under either of these officers, will investigate the matter. The Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) recommendation and the government’s action are intended to restore the institutional integrity and credibility of CBI; the government alone can’t investigate the case as it requires fairness and fair play, he added. The finance minister also said the government will not prejudge any one of the CBI officers since both of them face allegations. The director has been accused by special director while the special director has been accused by the CBI. If two topmost officers of CBI have been accused, who will investigate the case, he questioned.

The CVC in its yesterday’s meeting said neither these two officers (Arun Verma and Rakesh Asthana) nor any agency under their supervision can investigate charges against them. So the officers will sit out by going on leave and it’s an interim measure, Jaitley said.

Jaitly rubbished the charge the three opposition parties have made. He said the fact that the 3 opposition parties are saying, that we know what the agency was going to do next, itself casts a serious doubt on the fairness process. Defending the government’s decision to sack CBI director Alok Verma and additional director Rakesh Asthana, he said that officers were sent on leave for a free and fair probe.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More