Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Jagat Prakash Nadda out of PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 17th Prime Minister of India in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday evening. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to PM Modi along with his 57 council of ministers. These include 25 Cabinet rank, 24 ministers of state and nine ministers of state (independent charge). PM Modi was sworn in as the country’s premier for the consecutive term after leading BJP to the thumping victory in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in which around 6,000 guests were present.

Among the prominent faces who took oath include BJP president Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan,Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javdekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Ramdas Athawale and Babul Supriyo.

The major surprise was the induction of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in the Union Cabinet. He is seen as the crisis manager of PM Modi. He was seen accompanying PM Modi on foreign trips. The prime minister also extended his term in 2017.

On the other side, several prominent faces including outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj were opted out of the PM Modi second Cabinet, citing health issues.

The selection of names for the Cabinet was a cumbersome process for the BJP which registered a massive win over Congress and other opposition parties. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held a three-hour meeting to finalise the names of Union Ministers.

There were reports circulating on social media, claiming Jaitley would not retain his ministerial berth and he would be replaced by Piyush Goyal. However, Jaitley later cleared the air, requesting PM Modi to excuse him of any responsibility in the new government. It was followed by PM Modi’s visit to Jaitley’s residence in the national capital to ask him, to reconsider his decision. After outgoing finance minister’s denial of holding a coveted position, speculations were rife that BJP boss would become the Union finance minister.

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Parbu and Jagat Prakash Nadda did not find their name in the list of Cabinet Ministers. Maneka’s campaign was marred by controversies when she threatened Muslims of Sultanpur, saying she would not work for them if they do not vote for her. Prabu’s omission from the PM Modi 2.0 Cabinet came as a surprise. While as Nadda is stated to become BJP boss as he is the top contender for the post.

Meanwhile, three-tier elaborative security arrangements were in place for the swearing-in ceremony with the deployment of around 10,000 personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

The Congress managed to win only 52 seats, only six more than that of 2014 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the BJP recorded a best-ever performance, bagging 303 seats. Despite the poll debacle, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned up for the event in Delhi.

Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who recently met PM Modi and demanded special status for the state, did not attend the grand event. He also took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Reddy’s Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, who attended his swearing-in, did not attend PM Modi’s swearing-in.

PM Modi’s arch-rival and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also refused to attend the mega ceremony in the national capital. Earlier on Tuesday, she had accepted the invitation and said that she would come to Delhi.

Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal took a central stage in the national politics when the BJP and the TMC leaders indulged in aggressive electioneering and traded barbs. The saffron party was eyeing to make inroads in the state while Mamata-led Trinamool was trying to save its bastion. Finally, the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 22 and made deep inroads in the territory.

