Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of India is in a critical situation and is on life support. As per the latest reports, the 66-year-old former finance minister is on the stage to undergo dialysis.

The former finance minister of India, Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9, 2019, as he has a severe issue od breathlessness and restlessness. The 66 year old star leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party is struggling due to poor health conditions and many prominent political leaders have paid him a visit including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur, Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan to know about his health conditions. The 66-year-old former finance minister is at life support in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

As per the latest reports, Arun Jaitley is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation also called ECMO and Intra-aortic balloon pump also called IABP support. The 66-year-old former finance minister is in a seriously critical stage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Cardio-Neuro Centre, Delhi. The process of dialysis is just going to start soon.

Doctors at the AIIMS kept Jaitley on ventilator for a period of around ten days. As per the reports, a multi-disciplinary team of doctors is monitoring the health parameters of the former finance minister. Jaitley had a kidney transplant operation on May 14, 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The surgery was a successful one. Jaitley also had a bariatric surgery to treat the issue of weight gain due to long-standing diabetic condition. The former finance Minister was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from the Max Hospital due to major complications.

