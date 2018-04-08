Arun Jaitley had undergone a gastric bypass surgery earlier to keep his diabetes under control. Now he will be undergoing a kidney transplant surgery scheduled on April 8 at the All India Medical Science in Delhi. Jaitley has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and is yet to take the oath of the office.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been suffering from kidney ailment, is likely to undergo a surgery today, as per reports in the Press Trust of India. It has come to light that the Finance Minister was admitted to the All India Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday and the doctors have scheduled the operation today. The news of his ill health was revealed by Jaitley himself through the social media platform. Reports say that a team of doctors led by VK Bansal would be operating the 65-year-old minister.

The Finance Minister, who didn’t even take the oath of office after being reelected to the upper house of the Parliament of India, took to his Twitter account on Thursday, where he revealed that he isn’t doing well. He wrote, “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the news saying that he was sorry to hear that Jaitley is unwell. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he is praying for Jaitley’s speedy recovery. As per reports, soon after Jaitley revealed his illness on the social media platform, all parties extended their support to the Finance Minister. Meanwhile, it has been learned that Arun Jaitley suffers from chronic diabetes and had undergone heart surgery several years ago. He had also had a gastric bypass surgery to keep his diabetes in check in the year 2014.

