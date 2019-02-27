Indian-Pakistan war clouds: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday urged opposition parties to refrain from politicising anti-terror operations and let the country speak in one voice. Jaitley said their ill-advised statement against the government was being used by Pakistan to bolster its case.

Indian-Pakistan war clouds: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday urged opposition parties to refrain from politicising anti-terror operations and let the country speak in one voice. Jaitley said their ill-advised statement against the government was being used by Pakistan to bolster its case. The cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality and Balakot operation was India’s anti-terror pre-emptive strike to defend its sovereignty, Jaitley said in a series of tweets this evening. Jaitley’s statement comes hours after opposition parties including Congress, TMC, CPM issued a statement criticising PM Modi for not convening an all-party meet. Amid war fears with Pakistan, the representatives of 21 opposition parties also condemned the BJP for the politicisation of the sacrifices made by armed forces.

The opposition leaders met in the wake of an air strike by Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot to destroy terror camps of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) that carried out a terror attack in Pulwama earlier this month. Ever since the Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force, PM Modi hasn’t convened an all-party meeting. On past two occasions, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Affairs Minister had chaired all-party meetings held on different dates earlier this month.

The February 14 suicide bombing attack in Pulwama that left 49 CRPF personnel dead was the main cause for escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Earlier today, PM Modi met chiefs of armed forces as India was pondering action against Pakistan. He was briefed on Pakistan’s capturing of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

