Due to the constant critical health conditions of Arun Jaitley, some big names of Indian politics have visited AIIMS to know about his health condition. People who visited the former finance minister till now are Gautam Gambhir, Smriti Irani, Arvind Kejriwal, Anurag Thakur, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach AIIMs soon.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Defence minister Rajanth Singh arrived at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to the constant critical situation of Arun Jaitley who is the former finance minister of India. The BJP’s star face is suffering from a poor health condition and many political leaders have come to meet him and due to the indulgence of so big names, the security around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been tightened up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to visit Jaitley in no time. Previously in the day, Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Smriti Irani and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS to know about the health of the former minister’s health condition.

Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of India, 66 years old, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 as he complained of restlessness and breathlessness. At the current time, the former finance minister is at life support. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not published any bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 10. On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, RSS Joint General Secretary Dr. Krishna Gopal visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to know about the health conditions of the former finance minister. Minister of State for Finance, Anurag the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to know about Arun Jaitley’s health.

