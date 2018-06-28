Former Union minister Arun Shourie on Thursday, June 28, blamed journalists for misconstructing his remarks on the 2016 surgical strikes. A day before, Shourie rebuked Modi government for showcasing the 2-16 surgical strike video and called it 'farzical'.

He further added that he never had any doubt on the fact that the strike took place

After videos of 2016 surgical strikes surmounted on TV channels, Union Home Minister and renowned economist Arun Shourie on Thursday said journalist misinterpreted his comments on surgical strike which were carried out by India in terror launch pad across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). Speaking on the launch of Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s book, Kashmir: Glimpses of History, Shourie on Tuesday reportedly called the surgical strikes against Pakistan ‘farzical’. He said when he used the word ‘‘farzical’, he meant that to hyperbole the military strike makes it into a farcical incident.

He further added that he never had any doubt on the fact that the strike took place. But to use the act as a propaganda and to boast about it that ‘my chest is 56 inch and I gave a befitting reply to Pakistan’, is wrong.

While TV channels on Wednesday broadcasted videos of the strike which showed the destruction of bunkers and terrorists being killed, the video clips accessed from official sources and taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Thermal Imaging cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation.

ALSO READ: Modi govt is using the blood of jawans for political, electoral gains: Congress on surgical strikes

ALSO READ: 2016 surgical strikes video out, shows destruction of bunkers and deaths

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More