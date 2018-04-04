Former union minister and economist Arun Shourie launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's tactics in fake news order. He said that the PM knew about the order even before it was announced by I&B Minister Smriti Irani. He further slammed the autonomy of the organisations in the country alleging that the Centre is manipulating them.

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Tuesday for coming up with a rule to punish journalists for ‘fake news’, which was later revoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed this was a move by the Central government to suppress the voice of journalists and also said that there will be many more such attempts in the future as well.

When Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani announced that journalists found guilty of spreading fake news will lose their accreditation, PM Modi was quick to respond to the new guidelines. He immediately revoked the guidelines and said that such matters should be left to Press Council of India (PCI) to handle. While speaking to NDTV, Arun Shourie attacked the Prime Minister saying he cannot believe that Modi was unaware of Irani’s announcement.

“How can it be? When not a leaf moves but by his will. … You think that such a far-reaching order could have been drafted without the PMO,” Shourie said directing a scathing attack at the PM. “The first thing to realise is that such measures of the government have absolutely nothing to do with the stated objective because they are the biggest perpetrators of the fake news,” added the Indian economist.

In his brazen attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Shourie further suggested that there is no independently working body under BJP’s regime. “Never fall for this idea of an autonomous organisation… Just look at the condition of so-called autonomous organisations in the country. What have they done to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) … Even EC (Election Commission) is under a cloud,” he said on PM Modi’s announcement of handling of fake news by the press council.

