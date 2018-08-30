Activist Aruna Roy, 72, on Thursday spoke on the arrest of 5 human rights activists who were arrested in a multi-city raids on Tuesday, and said that it is an attempt to suppress those raising their voice against the government and create a fear among them.

Activist Aruna Roy, 72, on Thursday spoke on the arrest of 5 human rights activists who were arrested in a multi-city raids on Tuesday, and said that it is an attempt to suppress those raising their voice against the government and create a fear among them. Activist Aruna Roy, who also runs an organisation for the welfare of workers, peasants said that all this is happening because there are elections in 2019, therefore, she believed that this is being done to camouflage those raising their voice against the government.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi cheated India in Rafale deal, demonetisation an eyewash

While Aruna Roy targeted the government for suppressing peoples’ voice, author Arundhati Roy said also hit out at the government and said that it is going to be a circus of arrests, lynchings, riots till the elections 2019 are held. She further added that the present regime is trying to divert and rule since divide and rule policy has become old. Arundhati Roy also added that it is a sign of a dangerous time when the popularity of a government starts declining. She had previously hit out at the government saying that the arrests of the human rights activists was a virtual declaration of the emergency.

Also Read: Varavara Rao says fighting fascist policies not a conspiracy, have faith in law

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, one of the 5 arrested human rights activists who is now under house arrest after Supreme Court’s order, Varavara Rao said that he was being framed in a false case, however, he had faith in the law. Rao added that instead of activists, there should be an action against the state and central governments in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

On Tuesday, in a multi-city raids, 5 human rights activists were arrested for having alleged Maoist links. However, the Supreme Court while hearing activists petitions, ordered them to be under house arrest till September 6 and asked the police to file a detailed report on the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More