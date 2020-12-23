As per the State Election Commission officials, about 53 per cent votes were registered for the panchayat and municipal polls on Tuesday in Arunachal Pradesh. The number of people that turned out to vote was also affected by the cold weather conditions, due to which most people stayed inside their homes till afternoon.

An incident where supporters of a particular party splashed water over the ballot boxed took place at a polling booth in Kamle district. Acoording to SEC Secretary Nyali Ete, other than this particular incident, polling was carried out peacefully. Polling will be carried out again at this booth in Kamle district on December 24, 2020.

Ballot papers were taken into use for panchayat polls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for Pasighat Municipal Council elections and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections. SEC Secretary Nyali Ete said that they expected the voting percentage to increase as reports from polling booths in remote areas was yet to come.

Polling carried out on Tuesday was given a label– “cosmetic”. This was because the ruling party in Arunachal Pradesh, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had already won over 63 per cent of the total 8,705 panchayat and municipal seats.

