Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha constituencies: Arunachal East and Arunachal West. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is standing for re-election from Arunachal West. His rivals are Congress’ Nabam Tuki and People’s Party of Arunachal’s (PPA) Subu Kechi. Arunachal East is held by the Congress’ Ninong Ering but he is not contesting this time around. The Congress has fielded James Lowangcha Wanglet against the BJP’s Tapir Gao and PPA’s Mongol Yomso.

The state is also holding elections to its 60-member legislative assembly. Which has the Congress, the BJP and PPA arrayed against each other. Chief Minister Pema Khandu of the BJP is the incumbent. Khandu had switched sides from the Congress to the PPA and then to the BJP. With the entire Northeast up in arms against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the issue will be among the key topics which can question the voter’s party loyalty. The state has also seen vociferous protests when a government panel had recommended giving permanent resident certificates to 6 tribal communities. The certificates would allow people from these 6 groups to get government jobs and reservations etc. The third week of February saw protests leading to the torching of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mien’s official residence by an irate mob protesting the decision. Mien had announced the move to grant the permanent resident certificates in the first place.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App