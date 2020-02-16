Arvind Kejriwal 3.0: After qinning 62 off 70 seats, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal today sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, while Manish Sisodia would continue as the deputy CM.

Arvind Kejriwal 3.0: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in the Chief Minister of Delhi on Sunday, February 16, for the third time. Manish Sisodia would continue in office as the deputy chief minister. 6 AAP MLAs-Ashok Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Manish Sisodia- took oath of cabinet ministers.

The oath ceremony was held in presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Ramleela Stadium.

CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for a huge mandate and promised to continue good governance for next 5 years.

In his speech, Delhi CM said call your relatives and tell that their son ‘Arvind Kejriwal’ has taken the oath, charge again.

Kejriwal said he is chief minister of whole Delhi including people who supported the BJP, the Congress or any other party, not just AAP voters.

Delhi CM added he is set to join hands with the Narendra Modi government for the progress of Delhi. Chief Minister said he had invited PM Narendra Modi but couldn’t come as he had some other plans.

Arvind Kejriwal further said AAP has started a new, development, and peace politics.

Sharing a few lines of a poem, Arvind Kejriwal said the day nation would witness development, job opportunities, better health services, safety and security of the nation, that day Tiranga would kiss the sky.

He thanked and gave credit of developing, progressive Delhi to the common people of Delhi, who were chief guests for the day.

