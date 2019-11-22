Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt waives off development, infrastructure charges for new water, sewer connections in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhiites will now have to pay just Rs 2,310 to get new water, sewer connections.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt waives off development, infrastructure charges for new water, sewer connections in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday waived off the development and Infrastructure charge meant for water supply and maintenance of sewer infrastructure in the Capital city. The chief minister said residents of Delhi will not have to pay the said fees to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from today onwards as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is doing everything to give clean water to people. In a press conference, Kejriwal also made it clear that citizens will only have to pay Rs 2310 for new water or sewer connection.

The move came after posters were seen across Delhi slamming Arvind Kejriwal over poor quality water in the Capital city. A hashtag #DilliKaPaaniZehrila also trended on the social media platform. On November 16, a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan mentioned that 11 out of samples collected from various places from Delhi did not comply with the quality norms and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose.

The drinking water issue snowballed into a political controversy after Arvind Kejriwal refuted the findings and blamed Ram Vilas Paswan of misleading people on the issue. Kejriwal took it seriously as he is the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. However, Paswan has said that BIS officials would collect water samples from each and every area in Delhi and send it for quality testing.

Blaming Arvind Kejriwal over a severe drop in drinking water quality in the Capital city, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that people were scared of drinking the water supplied in the city by the DJB. People from many parts of Delhi also complained that their tap water stinks and it resembles sewage water, Tiwari added.

