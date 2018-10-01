A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Tilak Marg police station for promoting enmity on the grounds of caste and religion and defaming BJP leaders. The complaint has been lodged under sections 153A, 295A, 504 and 505 IPC and Section 67 of IT Act by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday stirred a controversy by linking the death of Apple executive Vivek Tewari, who was shot dead by a constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly not stopping his car when asked by cops in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow on Friday, with his religion in an attack on the ruling BJP. Kejriwal said the BJP doesn’t protect the rights of Hindus. He tweeted, “Vivek Tewari was a Hindu right, then why he was killed? Do the BJP leaders rape the Hindu girls all over the country? BJP doesn’t favour Hindu. If they have to kill all Hindus for power, they won’t think twice.”

Spoke to his wife on phone just now…. https://t.co/veB9Mijwbv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018

Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party chief attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the shocking incident took place in Lucknow, his former colleague and AAP leader Kapil Mishra said that Kejriwal’s remark will stir up the feeling of communalism.

Wife of deceased Vivek Tewari also mocked Kejriwal over his tweet giving communal angle to the whole incident.

Appreciated Modi for his societal policies. Dear @ArvindKejriwal now apologise to the family & stop acting like vultures & running agenda over tragedies. pic.twitter.com/6QEOg53hRh — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) September 30, 2018

