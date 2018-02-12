Hillary Clinton's hacking cough returned this week when she was addressing via live streaming video from New York the MAKERS conference in Los Angeles. During the conference, she kept coughing while giving her closing remarks for the three-day conference. According to reports, she was struggling to speak, drinking water to finish her speech.

Recently, the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while filming a segment for Makers, a group dedicated to raising awareness for women in America, choked up due to a violent coughing attack.

“From Hollywood, to politics, to factory floors, everywhere women are telling the truth about their lives,” the former secretary of state said. “I pledge to continue to speak out, I pledge to never give up. I will do everything I can,” Hillary said while coughing her lungs out. It looked like while raising the voice for women, she struggled to raise her own!

Hillary’s hacking cough returned this week when she was addressing via live streaming video from New York the MAKERS conference in Los Angeles. During the conference, she kept coughing while giving her closing remarks for the three-day Makers Conference in Los Angeles. According to reports, she was struggling to speak, drinking water to finish her speech. The democratic leader’s coughing fits have been an unchanging hindrance for her during her campaign in 2016. After she collapsed in 2016, Hillary’s health condition has been constantly in question.

In late April 2016, Clinton started coughing during a radio interview on The Breakfast Club. She reportedly cleared her throat 22 times during her July presidential nomination acceptance speech at the DNC convention in Philadelphia. Though, she has always denied it, saying there is nothing serious, it ended in embarrassment when she collapsed at a 9/11 memorial in New York. She was later treated for pneumonia.

