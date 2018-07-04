In a major victory for the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Lieutenant Governor does not have the independent power of decision making in Delhi and the real power lies with the elected government, except land, bureaucracy and the police. The landmark verdict comes after AAP's nine-day sit-in at the Lt. Governor's home.

To resolve this, the apex court said that Lt and AAP ministers must resolve matters by dialogue and the relationship between the 2 must be amiable

After the indefinite protest, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 4, pronounced its verdict on the tussle between the Lieutenant and Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In a big win for Arvind Kejriwal, the apex court said that the Lieutenant Governor ‘must not be obstructionist and must act harmoniously with the Delhi’. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ruled that AAP government has the power in all except land, police and public order. The verdict comes an as a big victory for the democratically elected Arvind Kejriwal government, which recently launched a full-scale campaign demanding statehood.

Here are the 10 highlights of the development

1. In other words the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal does not have the autonomy of decision-making and the real power must lie in the hands of the elected government. “The state should enjoy freedom from unsolicited interference and popular will cannot be allowed to lose its purpose,” the court said.

2 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that the cabinet must convey all the decisions to the Lieutenant Governor but his agreement is not required in all the decisions.

3. Hailing the verdict of Supreme Minister CM Kejriwal said that it is a big victory for the people of Delhi and a big victory for democracy.

4. Under the Indian Constitution, the Delhi government does not have the power over land, bureaucracy and the police. Besides this, the Lt. has to be guided in accordance with the elected government.

5. The development brings us back to the tussle between Lt. and the AAP government. The latter went on a nine-day protest sit-in at the Lt Governor’s home. To resolve this, the apex court said that Lt. and AAP ministers must resolve matters by dialogue and the relationship between the 2 must be amiable.

6. The verdict by the top court comes days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by many AAP ministers went on a nine-day protest sit-in at the Lt Governor Anil Baijal home over ‘bureaucratic impasse’ which was allegedly caused by IAS officers and demanded full statehood.

7. The impasse came to light after allegations of Delhi’s top bureaucrat, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash said he was attacked by AAP lawmakers at a meeting which was called by Kejriwal at his home in February.

8. The AAP government had accused the Lt, who represents the centre, of abusing the state powers and blocking all decisions taken by the Delhi government.

9. The strife came to light in 2015 when the BJP-led central government took the anti-corruption away from the state government. It also dropped a rule that required Lt’s consultation with the Delhi government on decisions relating to police, public order and bureaucratic appointments.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More