Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a campaign – “Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh” to reduce pollution levels in the national capital. The CM also announced that a photo-based complaint lodging App will be launched to take action against pollution activities notified by citizens.

Kejriwal said that a ‘Green Delhi App’ was being developed which would be launched before the end of the month. He said that it would be a photo-based complaint lodging application to take action against and redress specific pollution activities which were notified by the citizens of Delhi.

He also said that as part of this campaign the Delhi government will use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to deal with the issue of stubble burning. Kejriwal said that from this day, they were starting a campaign against pollution, “Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh” to reduce pollution levels in the national capital, as part of the campaign, they’ll be using a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb the menace of stubble burning.

He added that a pollution control measure, an anti-dust campaign was being initiated by Delhi Government to settle the dust, especially at construction sites. The CM also said that customised plans for curbing pollution levels in 13 hotspots identified in the national capital will be made in the coming days.

Kejriwal said that 13 pollution hot spots had been identified in Delhi, customised plans of action were being made for each area, according to their respective causes of pollution and the thereby execution those plans to deal with all that pollution. He also said that a new ‘anti-dust campaign’ and a new policy will be brought, under which any agency that cuts down trees will have to plant 80 per cent of them at a new spot.

Earlier on October 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had chaired a virtual meeting on the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region which was attended by Environment Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and the secretary of environment ministry from Punjab.

He also informed that it has been suggested to the Delhi government to focus on pollution hotspots like Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, among other areas, to boost air quality.

