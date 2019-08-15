New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Thursday that from October 29 women will be traveling free in Delhi buses, which also marks Bhai Dooj.

At an independence event in Chhatrasal stadium, Kejriwal said On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gifts to our sisters that women will be traveling free on all DTC and Cluster buses from October 29, which also ensure their safety.

Addressing to reporters Kejriwal said, Women security is most important for AAP. We have taken two important decisions- first free public transport for women and other is installing cameras across Delhi.

Earlier in June, Arvind Kejriwal’s government had said, we have planned to make metro and bus rides free for women and we will also encourage them to use public transport in view of their safety. The announcement came when AAP lost all seven seats to BJP in Lok Sabha election, whereas AAP has been the ruling party in Delhi since 2015.

Transport Department officials said that allowing free travel on Delhi buses is possible but it is challenging for the metro as the Centre and Delhi government are equal partners in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Kejriwal said we don’t need permission from the Centre as Delhi will bear the cost of the subsidy. Subsidy won’t be imposed on anyone as there are several women who can afford the tickets, they don’t a subsidy. We encourage those who can’t purchase the tickets, they can use the subsidy for their benefit.

In response to the June announcement, BJP said Arvind Kejriwal had lost his mental balance. And metro and bus user took to Twitter to share the doubts about the scheme and also questioned the logic of free traveling.

