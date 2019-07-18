Aadmi Party (AAP) government will regularise unauthorized colonies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) soon. The Delhi CM's announcement comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Thursday in what seems to be an election move asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will regularise unauthorized colonies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) soon. The Delhi CM’s announcement comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. The registration process for regularisation of unauthorized colonies will begin in the capital city soon.

In a similar manner, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has prepared a Cabinet note to give land ownership rights to people residing in 1,797 unauthorized colonies. Reports said some of the colonies have been constructed on government land. The Modi government is all set to regularise the colonies in Delhi as part of its 100-day agenda.

A week ago it was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will soon be regularising 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi as part of its 100-day agenda given the proposal has been [ending for long.

The housing and urban affairs ministry in its official statement on land ownership rights to people residing in over 1,700 colonies stated that colonies would be regularised at the payment of a regulation fee. The colonies would then be categorized depending on the land they have come up on such as government land, agricultural or gram sabha land. The regularisation fee would vary in accordance with the ownership.

Regularisation of unauthorized colonies has always been a shaky task as the successive governments dithered over to take a final call. The Modi government during its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto had made its intention to pass the unauthorised colonies when the ministry formed a committee headed bu Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

