Arvind Kejriwal, Appeals To Supreme Court For 7-Day Extension Of Interim Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court for an extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disclosed on Monday.

Kejriwal, who was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on May 10, after spending 50 days in custody on corruption charges related to an alleged liquor policy scam, had his bail extended until June 1 by the Supreme Court.

According to AAP, Kejriwal has experienced a significant weight loss of 7 kilograms since his arrest, and his ketone levels are elevated, indicating a potential underlying medical condition.

The party revealed that medical professionals have advised the AAP leader to undergo a Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scan, along with other medical tests, prompting him to request an extension of his interim bail.

Since his release from jail, Kejriwal has been actively involved in campaigning for the INDIA bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal was apprehended by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with an excise policy case on March 21, shortly after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi says, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed for a 7-day extension of his interim bail. When he was in ED custody, judicial custody, he lost 7 kg of weight. This sudden weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors. Despite being out of custody and under… pic.twitter.com/D2GEsKr1jt — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

While Kejriwal’s bail is effective until June 1, he is required to surrender to authorities on June 2. During this period, he can participate in poll campaigning but is prohibited from attending his office as Chief Minister.

In granting interim bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court imposed several conditions, including prohibiting him from interacting with witnesses or accessing official files related to the case. Additionally, he is not permitted to make any public comments regarding his involvement in the case.

The court also mandated that Kejriwal must refrain from signing official documents unless it is necessary to obtain clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases over a six-week period from April 19 to June 1. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4.

As Kejriwal continues to navigate legal proceedings while battling health concerns, his political future remains uncertain, with the outcome of both his legal case and the elections poised to shape the trajectory of his leadership in Delhi.

