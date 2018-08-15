Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP chief rejected the resignation tendered by senior AAP leader Ashutosh. Quoting Ashutosh's tweet where he had announced that he has resigned from the party, Arvind Kejriwal said that they cannot accept his resignation, at least not in this lifetime.

Claiming that they love Ashutosh very much, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP chief rejected the resignation tendered by senior AAP leader Ashutosh. Quoting Ashutosh’s tweet where he had announced that he has resigned from the party, Arvind Kejriwal said that they cannot accept his resignation, at least not in this lifetime. The following development comes just a few hours after Ashutosh took to his Twitter handle and stated that his journey with AAP has come to an end.

While tendering his resignation from AAP, Ashutosh had requested the PAC to accept his resignation. He later urged the media to respect his privacy and added that he won’t be giving out any bite on his resignation. Reports suggest that Ashutosh had tendered resignation following a feud with senior party leaders. It was reported that Ashutosh was early being considered as one of the three picks for Delhi’s Rajya Sabha seats.

However, Kejriwal ignored Ashutosh and selected Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta, chartered accountant ND Gupta and AAP’s Sanjay Singh for the post.

The following developments come to light just a few days after Delhi Police had named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other 11 AAP MLAs for allegedly assaulting the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash a few months ago.

A few hours after the police filed the chargesheet, several AAP MLAs filed a plea with the Patiala House Court stating that police had been released a selective part of the information from chargesheet to the media houses. Taking cognizance of this, the Court issued a notice to the police and set August 25 as the next date of hearing.

