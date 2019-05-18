Arvind Kejriwal assassination claim: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fears he may be assassinated by his political opponents in the BJP because his bodyguards in the Delhi Police are reporting to the party at the Centre about his movement in Delhi on a regular basis, reports said.

Arvind Kejriwal assassination claim: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has got few buyers to support his sensational claim that his enemies are hatching a conspiracy to assassinate him the way former prime minister Indira Gandi was killed by her own bodyguards in 1984. While the Congress and the JD(S) voiced their support to Kejriwal’s baseless claim and said anything is possible for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling BJP at the Centre rejected the allegations levelled by the Delhi chief minister on the grounds that he isn’t that important person.

On Saturday, Aam Aaadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal went on to say that his bodyguards are reporting to the BJP about his movement in Delhi. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star on October 31, 1984, in New Delhi.

Kejriwal levelled the allegations against the BJP after he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency. A man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the jeep and slapped Kejriwal when he was holding the roadshow in favour of New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal. Later, the man was identified as 33-year-old spare parts dealer Suresh, DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. In one of the videos, accused Suresh was seen wearing an AAP sash and standing close to Kejriwal’s vehicle in Moti Nagar. Reports also said that Suresh was attending AAP’s public meetings in West Delhi on a regular basis.

While the Delhi Police said there were no specific apprehensions about Kejriwal’s security and they had warned Kejriwal’s core team to allow more police personnel to be stationed on the vehicle during road shows, intelligence officials claimed Kejriwal had been cautioned against a physical attack on him a week ago.

This was the second time Kejriwal was slapped in a public rally in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi CM was also attacked with ink and chilli powder. In a tweet, the AAP condemned the incident and termed it as an attack on Delhi and its mandate.

Following the physical attacks on Kejriwal, the AAP accelerated its demand to bring the Delhi Police under the control of the Delhi government and passed a resolution. The party also demanded an amendment in the Constitution. In March 2019, while addressing an inaugural function for development works in Burari, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi can’t handle the Delhi Police if he is not able to handle Pakistan.

On several occasions in the past, the Delhi CM has accused the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi’s development. The CM also went on to say that the people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre.

The AAP released its 2019 Delhi election manifesto citing four areas of benefit — land, police, law and order and government officials — if Delhi becomes a full state. In 2015, the party had mentioned the demand for full statehood in its election manifesto.

