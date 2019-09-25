Arvind Kejriwal targets Manoj Tiwari on NRC implementation in Delhi: On August 31, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had said that NRC is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous.

Arvind Kejriwal targets Manoj Tiwari on NRC implementation in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari over the latter’s demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Capital city. On being questioned “Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for the attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if NRC is implemented in Delhi then Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi. The NRC has become the bone of contention between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi following the release of the Assam final NRC list on August 30, 2019.

While the Assam unit of the BJP opposes the National Register of Citizens, Manoj Tiwari is demanding that the law should be implemented in Delhi. On August 31, Manoj Tiwari had said that NRC is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled in the capital city are the most dangerous and the BJP will implement NRC in Delhi if voted to power, he added.

In BJP-ruled Assam, as many as 3.3 crore people had applied for the exercise while more than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the updated citizens’ database. The final list of the Supreme Court-monitored exercise was published on August 31, 2019.

On September 23, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that six people had died in her state due to the rumour spread by the BJP and a certain section of the media regarding the implementation of NRC in West Bengal. The chief minister asked the people to have faith in her and ruled out any exercise of NRC in the state. Earlier, a beleaguered Mamata had also said that lakhs of people, who are living in West Bengal without any document of citizenship are actually Indian citizens.

On the contrary, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said if NRC was implemented in there, at least two crore illegal migrants will have to leave the state and the move will reduce the economic burden on Bengal and the country.

