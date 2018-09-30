Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow. The Aam Aadmi Party chief on Twitter said BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus. The Apple executive was allegedly shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel for not stopping his car when asked by the cops at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The death of a top Apple executive in Lucknow has triggered a political war in the country, with Opposition accusing the Uttar Pradesh police of spreading fear by fake encounters in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP doesn’t protect the rights of Hindus. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Vivek Tewari was a Hindu right, then why he was killed? Do the BJP leaders rape the Hindu girls all over the country? BJP doesn’t favour Hindu. If they have to kill all Hindus for power, they won’t think twice.”

Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party chief attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the shocking incident took place in Lucknow, his former colleague and AAP leader Kapil Mishra said that Kejriwal’s remark will stir up the feeling of communalism.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath over the incident, saying that there have been several fake encounters under this BJP government.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi government of fake encounters, says what else can one expect from BJP in Uttar Pradesh

The 38-year-old identified as Vivek Tewari was allegedly shot dead by personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly not stopping his car when asked by cops in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. The shocking incident took place when he was returning home from an Apple launch event with his colleague Sana Khan.

ALSO READ: P Chidambaram asks Nirmala Sitharaman, if NDA’s deal was cheaper then why you bought 36 Rafale jets instead of 126

The police have started its investigation into the incident and SIT has been constituted to investigate the case. Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Sana Khan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More