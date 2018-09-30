The death of a top Apple executive in Lucknow has triggered a political war in the country, with Opposition accusing the Uttar Pradesh police of spreading fear by fake encounters in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP doesn’t protect the rights of Hindus. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Vivek Tewari was a Hindu right, then why he was killed? Do the BJP leaders rape the Hindu girls all over the country? BJP doesn’t favour Hindu. If they have to kill all Hindus for power, they won’t think twice.”
Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party chief attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the shocking incident took place in Lucknow, his former colleague and AAP leader Kapil Mishra said that Kejriwal’s remark will stir up the feeling of communalism.
Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath over the incident, saying that there have been several fake encounters under this BJP government.
The 38-year-old identified as Vivek Tewari was allegedly shot dead by personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly not stopping his car when asked by cops in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. The shocking incident took place when he was returning home from an Apple launch event with his colleague Sana Khan.
The police have started its investigation into the incident and SIT has been constituted to investigate the case. Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Sana Khan.
Abuse of state police — for VIP security & OCCUPATION ARMY-terrorizing INNOCENT has led to this.This is creation of urban naxals and not the arrests in pune.
Blind to Trust Deficit and killing / beating of Police by public? Anarchy- failed government- ?
Kejriwal is correct when he says that BJP and VHP do not protect Hindus.
Contrary to that both these organizations instead create fear psychosis and disbelief about other religions in the unthinking faculty of consciousness and thought, i.e., weak minds through their self-styled religious preachers, fanatics and political leaders dependent on a fanatically religious vote bank. These religious preachers and political leaders to maintain their hegemony on the Hindu society keep on coxing Hindutva wadi to produce more children (sacrificial ghosts) for them to be utilized to achieve their aim to keep a hold on the entire Hindu society.
JAI SHRI KRISHNA.
Kapil Mishra, now close to BJP is actually suggesting that Kejriwal remarks now will divide Hindus into to two communal sects Hindu and Hindutva to the stir-up communal feeling among them.
Mr. Kapil Mishra stir-up is already there when a Sdhavi Ranjana Jyoti, a minister in this time Modi Government told supporters of BJP are Ramjade and opposing BJP are Haramjade. Voice of descent is being branded as Pakistani or unpatriotic (Deshdrohi), Muslim mullah etc even killed people having different ideological thinking or say independent thinking.
Kapil Mishra should be ashed as to why remarks against a political Party (BJP) will stir-up communal feelings among Hindus. Explain it to the Nation.
JAI SHRI KRISHNA.