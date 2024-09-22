Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On His Resignation At Janta Ki Adalat

Recently at Janata Ki Adalat in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal broke silence on his resignation from his chief ministerial post on sunday.

Recently at Janata Ki Adalat in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal broke silence on his resignation from his chief ministerial post on sunday.

Speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal explained the reasons for his resignation, saying “I resigned because I was hurt by corruption allegations. I have only earned respect, not money.”

Further, he also slammed PM Modi, stating “For the last ten years, we were running the government honestly. We made electricity and water free, provided free treatment, and improved education… Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against us, he would have to attack our honesty. He then hatched a conspiracy to label Kejriwal, Sisodia, and AAP as dishonest and imprison every leader.” said Kejriwal.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Chooses To Live As A Common Citizen, Forfeits All Chief Minister Benefits, Says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate CM Residence By Navratri

Later he also announced, that he would vacate the chief ministerial residence at the start of Navratri. saying “These leaders have thick skin; they are not affected by the allegations. I am affected; I am not a leader… will leave the CM’s bungalow in a few days. I don’t even have a house… have earned only love in ten years, and as a result, I am receiving calls from many people asking me to stay in their homes. After the Shraadh is over, at the beginning of Navratri, I will leave the house and stay at one of your places.” emphasised Kejriwal.

Must Read: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

What Happened So Far?

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned, stating that he would not assume the role of chief minister until he is exonerated by the people’s court. He further indicated that he would accept any official position only after being re-elected by the people of Delhi.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gehlot retained their ministerial roles, while Imran Hussain was also sworn in as a minister. Mukesh Ahlawat, the legislator from Sultanpur Majra, is the new addition to the cabinet.

Atishi’s government is expected to have a short tenure, as assembly elections are scheduled for February next year.