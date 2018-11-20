Delhi government’s statement came out just a couple of hours after Delhi Police downplayed the gravity of attack on Delhi Chief Minister. In the statement, the government further asserted that it is not the first time that there has been a security breach at the Secretariat, where Delhi Police officers maintain security.

Delhi government on Tuesday slammed Delhi Police for undermining the “premeditated” attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Secretariat. In a public statement, the government expressed its shock on how Delhi Police is lying about the incident where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener was allegedly attacked by a man with chilli powder. The AAP-led government also questioned the lapse in security at an important place like the Delhi Secretariat and stressed on the possibilities of what could have happened to Kejriwal had the attacker possessed a weapon. The government officials have stated that they are exploring all the legal options to deal with the situation.

Delhi government’s statement came out just a couple of hours after Delhi Police downplayed the gravity of attack on Delhi Chief Minister. In the statement, the government further asserted that it is not the first time that there has been a security breach at the Secretariat, where Delhi Police officers maintain security.

#WATCH: CCTV from Delhi Secretariat. Delhi Police say 'Anil Kumar came to meet Delhi CM to share his grievances. He handed him a note & touched his feet, & chilli powder fell from his hand. Probe underway whether it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally' pic.twitter.com/UYMhCAb3Hm — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

“Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure. Will they answer – Can anyone enter the Secretariat with a packet of chilli powder and matchbox unchecked? Is there any checking done of people entering the Secretariat? Is Delhi Police even aware what would have been the consequences had this attacker carried any other weapon with him? What was the compulsion of Delhi Police to deny the attack till CCTV coverage exposed it? We’ll explore all legal options to deal with the situation,” said the Delhi government in its statement.

Earlier in the day after the incident took place, Delhi Police said in a press statement that a man named Anil Kumar Sharma came to meet Arvind Kejriwal in the Secretariat to share his grievances. The police added that the man handed a note to Mr Kejriwal, touched his feet and some chilli powder fell down from his hand. The national capital’s police department then went on to say that a probe has been launched into the issue and they are yet to ascertain whether it was an attack or if the powder fell unintentionally from Sharma’s hands.

He entered with an authentic pass. Public grievances cell gave him entry. He met CM on 3rd floor & gave him a slip. CM passed the slip to his PS & then the man tried to attack him. A packet of chilli powder fell from his hand. Further probe is underway:DCP(New Delhi) Madhur Verma pic.twitter.com/dLsiwIAhyQ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

