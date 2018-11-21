Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a chilli powder attack on Tuesday in the presence of high security at Delhi's Secretariat. The person who threw chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal was identified as Anil Kumar who according to reports had got the chilli powder in a cigarette packet. While the Chief Minister might have escaped the attack, but below are consequences of all that he could have suffered if chilli powder had gone into his eyes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a chilli powder attack on Tuesday in the presence of high security at Delhi’s Secretariat. The person who threw chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal was identified as Anil Kumar who according to reports had got the chilli powder in a cigarette packet. The attack took place at around 2 pm at Delhi’s secretariat. The accused has been held by the Delhi Police following which he was taken to the IP Extension. The attack took place when the Delhi Chief Minister was leaving for his lunch following a meeting. The attack happened on the third floor of the secretariat building.

Following the incident, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and also the Delhi Police. Hitting out at the Delhi Police, AAP accused the police of lying in the case and also accused it of safeguarding the attackers. Raising questions on the security lapse, AAP said that what could have happened if instead of a chilli powder, the attacker could have possed a weapon to attack the Chief Minister. The ruling party further said that they will seek the best legal option to deal with the case. While the Chief Minister might have escaped the attack, but below are consequences of all that he could have suffered if chilli powder had gone into his eyes.

Since all sorts of chillies do possess a little amount of oil which spreads fast, his eyes would have experienced instant burning and he had to resort to either cleaning them with milk or water. Cleaning with milk is a better option as it flushes of the chilli oil while water is only capable to rinse it.

Since our eyes are among the most sensitive body parts, the inside portion of the eyelid would have gone extremely red and it would have seemed like they were bleeding.

It could have caused him a temporary blackout if chilli powder would have actually hit his eyes.

Last but not least, it would have caused him instant pain which could have lasted for a day or at least for few hours.

