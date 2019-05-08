Arvind Kejriwal claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is wasting time campaigning in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that she has been wasting her time campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is wasting time campaigning in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that she has been wasting her time campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He further claimed that both Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were not going to the states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the Congress in a direct fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP chief’s comment came ahead of the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies. The Congress leader will commence campaigning for Congress candidates in Delhi from today, Wednesday.

AAP chief has continuously been taking shots at the Congress after the party denied forming an alliance in the three states — Delhi, Haryana and Punjab — ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Kejriwal said that the Congress is doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP and in Delhi against the AAP, however, both the Congress leaders are avoiding the states where the party was in a direct fight with the BJP.

The voting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 12, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with NewsX, Aam Admi Party convener said that Congress is weakening the gathbandhan of SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Left in Kerala by fielding its candidates who would divide anti-incumbency votes. Kejriwal said that Congress had not behaved responsibly in the polls 2019. He stated that the grand old party would be held responsible to a large extent if BJP retains the power at the Centre.

