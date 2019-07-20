Arvind Kejriwal condoles Sheila Dikshit’s death, trolled on social media: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences on Twitter. Meanwhile, the social media called out on Delhi Chief Minister after he condoled the death of Dikshit. The social media users have been continuously trolling Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote in a Twitter post that Dikshit’s death is a huge loss for Delhi.
The two leaders have always been arch political rivals from Delhi. It was the Aam Aadmi Party chief who defeated Dikshit in the 2013 Assembly elections and took the charge of Delhi chief minister after Sheila Dikshit served the post for 15 long years. Dikshit’s political understanding and Kejriwal’s persistence never agreed on the same page, that later resulted in the massive victory of the BJP in recent 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Sheila Dikshit has once said that Congress doesn’t need to form an alliance with these small parties and that showed the magnitude of her hate towards Kejriwal’s AAP. Kejriwal, on the other hand too, did not miss a single opportunity to take on Dikshit to slam her for political gains. Now, as Kejriwal came out to express his grief over Dikshit’s death, the social media did not miss the chance to recount him the events happened in history.