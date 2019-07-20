Arvind Kejriwal condoles Sheila Dikshit's death, trolled on social media: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trolled on social media after he condoled Sheila Dikshit's death on Twitter.

Arvind Kejriwal condoles Sheila Dikshit’s death, trolled on social media: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences on Twitter. Meanwhile, the social media called out on Delhi Chief Minister after he condoled the death of Dikshit. The social media users have been continuously trolling Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote in a Twitter post that Dikshit’s death is a huge loss for Delhi.

The two leaders have always been arch political rivals from Delhi. It was the Aam Aadmi Party chief who defeated Dikshit in the 2013 Assembly elections and took the charge of Delhi chief minister after Sheila Dikshit served the post for 15 long years. Dikshit’s political understanding and Kejriwal’s persistence never agreed on the same page, that later resulted in the massive victory of the BJP in recent 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Sheila Dikshit has once said that Congress doesn’t need to form an alliance with these small parties and that showed the magnitude of her hate towards Kejriwal’s AAP. Kejriwal, on the other hand too, did not miss a single opportunity to take on Dikshit to slam her for political gains. Now, as Kejriwal came out to express his grief over Dikshit’s death, the social media did not miss the chance to recount him the events happened in history.

You never missed a chance to insult her.. Delhi will remember! — Troll Indian Politics (@TIP_Pradhanjii) July 20, 2019

Sheila Dikshit was much much better CM than you Mr.Kejriwal… You get more media coverage because you are Cm of Delhi..

Fadanvis is also much better than you ..better administrator than you… — Mayura (@Avenger_220) July 20, 2019

You won abusing her, Blaming her of corruption, You turned out to be disaster for Delhi and yes Delhi is in deep grief today because they lost only chance of getting her back #OmShanti #SheilaDixit — हरजीत (@IHarjeetR) July 20, 2019

Don't even try Kejriwal! U roamed around in whole of Delhi carrying that report to throw her in jail. When she was alive you maligned her image and now you are talking about her contribution, sad! — Naveen Kumar (@naveenjindalbjp) July 20, 2019

Till her last breath you kept insulting her. Rest In Peace #SheilaDixit jee, without you #Delhi will no more a same place. — Zeeshan Usman (@skzeeshanusman) July 20, 2019

स्वर्गीय शीला दीक्षित के खिलाफ तुम्हारा एक अपराध अक्षम्य है अरविंद.

370 पेज के झूठे सबूत का दावा कर तुमने हमेशा शीला दीक्षित को ब्लैकमेल करना चाहा. — Mukesh Pathak (@MukeshPathakji) July 20, 2019

