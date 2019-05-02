Arvind Kejriwal says Congress weakens Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala; no Modi-wave like 2014 exists today: Congress is harming the gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Left in Kerala and helping BJP. He said that Congress has lost a golden opportunity by not stitching an alliance with the Aam Admi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal says Congress weakens Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind on Wednesday slammed Congress for harming the Opposition against BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Aam Admi Party convener said that Congress is weakening the gathbandhan of SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Left in Kerala by fielding its candidates who would divide anti-incumbency votes.

Responding to the question on failure to stitch an alliance between AAP and Congress in Delhi, Kejriwal said that Congress did not behave responsibly. He stated that the grand old party would be held responsible to a large extent if BJP retains the power at the Centre.

Referring to the tweet of Congres President wherein he accused Kejriwal of making U-turn, Delhi Chief Minister said that no alliance can be formed on social networking site Twitter.

He said if the alliance had materialised in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, BJP could have lost 18 vital seats. He went on to say that the vote share of Congress in Delhi has declined to less than 5 per cent. By not joining hands with AAP, he said that Congress has lost a golden opportunity.

Commenting on the statehood demand of the national capital, Delhi chief minister said that long-pending demand would be met after the non-BJP government takes over as they would need seven Delhi seats. He said that after sweeping Delhi, Centre would not stop AAP. Kejriwal asserted that the AAP government has done a lot for Delhi after defeating Congress in 2015.

Kejriwal while castigating BJP, said that farmers are disappointed over the rule of the saffron party since 2014, adding that their government would not come back in 2019. He stated that there was a Modi-wave in 2014, which is not existing today.

About the Pulwama suicide bombing of February 14, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan dispatched terrorists who killed at least 40 soldiers in south Kashmir, which was followed by Indian Air Force’s retaliatory strikes in Balakot, killing more than 300 terrorists, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi amazed everyone by sending wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the country’s National Day.

Taking swipe at PM Modi, AAP convener said that when all the diplomatic channels were suspended, PM Modi congratulated PM Khan through a letter.

Delhi chief minister also slammed BJP-led government for allowing Pakistan to enter the Pathankot Air Force Station for investigation after its terrorists stormed the base, killing seven security force personnel.

He said that the PM asked Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence to probe the attack whose sleuths photographed the whole base, adding that after going to Pakistan, they gave clean chit to themselves.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App