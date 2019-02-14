Arvind Kejriwal cries foul after Supreme Court verdict: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal went on saying that the Supreme Court judgement was against the people of Delhi, democracy and constitution. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Lieutenant Governor in four of six issues in Delhi vs Centre power tussle.

Arvind Kejriwal cries foul after Supreme Court verdict: In his first reaction on the Supreme Court verdict that is seen as a setback for him in his power tussle with Modi government at the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his disappointment and said he was worried about the institutional breakdown in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief questioned how can he functions in Delhi without power as his government doesn’t even transfer its officers. A party that has 67 seats in the Assembly doesn’t have the right but a party that won 3 seats has those rights, he said while addressing a press conference on the issue.

Kejriwal went on saying that the Supreme Court judgement was against the people of Delhi, democracy and constitution. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Lieutenant Governor in four of six issues in Delhi vs Centre power tussle.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC rules in favour of LG in 4 of 6 issues in Delhi vs LG matter: If a government can't even transfer its officers, how is it supposed to function? The party that has 67 seats doesn't have the rights but the party who won 3 seats has those rights pic.twitter.com/c4oogzOqeT — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

The two-judge bench comprising Justices AK Sikri Ashok Bhushan delivered a split verdict on power to appoint and transfer civil services and transferred the matter to a larger three-judge bench. The Supreme Court was hearing a clutch of petitions seeking clarification on its July 28, 2018 verdict. Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that L-G is working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and creating obstacles in the development of Delhi.

